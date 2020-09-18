IPL 2020: Ways to watch Indian Premier League on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on September 19 when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on the previous year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

After a long break without cricket action due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the cricket returned in July when England hosted the West Indies for a three-Test series. Gradually, more cricket action followed in other countries, significantly in West Indies where the Caribbean Premier League was organised in August-September. And finally, the biggest T20 league in the world, the Indian Premier League, will begin on September 19.

The 2020 edition of the IPL provides the fans with a much-needed distraction from the negativity surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the people to rejoice over the return of Indian cricketers to the game.

The IPL will be on broadcast online on Disney+ Hotstar. Here are some of the ways in which you can watch the upcoming edition of IPL 2020 on the application.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP: Rs 399

One of the most popular plans on the application is the Disney+ Hotstar VIP, which allows the viewers to watch the sporting action from around the world, as well as movies from Bollywood and Hollywood. It also includes Hotstar specials.

Jio Recharge Plan: Rs 401

Jio is providing this plan, with which you can avail Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription free of cost. Jio also offers a 3GB/day data in the plan and unlimited voice calls with the validity of 28 days.

Airtel Recharge Plan: Rs 448

Like Jio, one can avail the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with this plan from Airtel. This plan also offers a 3 GB/day data and unlimited voice calls with the validity of 28 days.

Jio Recharge Plan: Rs 598

In this plan, one can access Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with 2GB/day data. However, it also allows unlimited voice calls with the validity of 56 days.

Airtel Recharge Plan: Rs 599

One can avail the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with this plan on 2GB/day data. It allows the unlimited voice calls with the validity of 56 days.

