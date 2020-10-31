IPL 2020 | Vijay Shankar ruled out of tournament due to hamstring injury

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Vijay Shankar against DC

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered a major blow ahead of their vital clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. The David Warner-led side has lost the services of all-rounder Vijay Shankar owing to a grade two injury, as reported by Sports Tak.

Shankar had sustained the injury during SRH's previous fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC). The 29-year-old pulled his hamstring while bowling his second over in the second innings. He managed to bowl just 1.5 overs before walking off the field and skipper Warner had to step up to bowl the remaining delivery of the over.

Shankar's injury isn't the only threat to the Hyderabad franchise. The in-form Wriddhman Saha had also suffered a groin injury during the DC encounter.

“Unfortunately, he’s (Saha) got a little groin niggle but hopefully, it isn’t too bad. Shankar has a hamstring issue as well," an optimistic Warner had said during the post-match presentation.

While Saha has managed to recover, Shankar, unfortunately, won't be able to play the remainder of the season. The all-rounder had delivered impressive performances lately, including a match-winning half-century against Rajasthan Royals (RR). In 7 games, Shankar managed to gather 97 runs and four scalps.

SRH's journey in the on-going IPL edition has been plagued with injuries to multiple players. In the early part of the season, they had to bid adieu to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh due to injuries. The franchise had roped in Prithvi Raj Yarra and Jason Holder to replace Bhuvneshwar and Marsh respectively.

Eyeing to make it to the playoffs, Warner's men are currently languishing at the seventh spot with just five victories in 12 matches. They will have to win both their remaining matches to keep their playoffs hope alive.

