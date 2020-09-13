IPL 2020: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell join Kolkata Knight Riders squad in UAE after CPL 2020 stint

Image Source : @KKRIDERS Andre Russell and Sunil Narine

Windies all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell on Sunday reached Abu Dhabi to join the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The two reached UAE after their stint in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League.

Besides the two, the squad was also joined by head coach Brendon McCullum and spinner Chris Green.

As per the BCCI protocols for the IPL 2020 bio-secure bubble in the UAE, all these players will have to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine period in their respective hotel rooms and have to clear three COVID-19 tests before joining the squad in the practice nets.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in Abu Dhabi. KKR will play their first match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23.

Earlier this week, franchise CEO Venky Mysore assured KKR fans that England and Australia players, who are presently in Manchester for the ongoing ODI series, will be able to join the squad in time to be available for the team's opener.

KKR will then be joined by England captain Eoin Morgan and compatriot Tom Banton along with Aussie pacer Pat Cummins.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage