IPL 2020: Scott Styris reveals what has changed for Virat Kohli-led RCB this year

Virat Kohli -led Royal Challengers Bangalore, eyeing to clinch their maiden IPL trophy this season, have fared well so far in the UAE conditions. With an improved squad and better on-field performances, the Bangalore side is currently sitting on third place with 14 points, contrary to their woeful performance last year.

RCB had finished on the last place in the previous IPL edition by clinching just five wins from their 14 matches. However, they've managed to overhaul their engine and put up a consistent show this season. With the addition of new faces like Devdutt Padikkal, Isuru Udana and Chris Morris, the franchise is looking strong to pave its way into the playoffs.

After their recent eight-wicket win over Eoin Morgan -led Kolkata Knight Riders, Scott Styris and Brett Lee discussed how the Bangalore contingent has gone through a change this year. According to Styris, skipper Kohli now has a dependable bowling unit to do the job in death overs.

“I always believe that your bowler must have the captain’s faith in you. Looks like finally, RCB have a bowling unit that Kohli has belief in and they can do the job,” Styris said on Star Sports Select Dugout.

Echoing Styris' view, Lee also said, "You are right, it comes down to trust. The captain should trust you as a bowler to put you in any situation.”

“Yes, you have your specific death bowlers or you have your bowler at the top of the order or the first 6 during the powerplay, and then you have your bowlers who bowl in the middle,” added Lee.

“For me as long as you have that trust and understand your role then that will firstly give you confidence as a player and also make you be able to execute your plans and establish yourself as a proper cricketer,” the former Australian speedster further said.

Hoping to bolster their position in the upper half of the points table, Kohli's troops are next slated to face bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

