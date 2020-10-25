IPL 2020 | Sam Curran's neon sunglasses against RCB leads to a meme fest on Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER Sam Curran against RCB

Staying alive in their pursuit to qualify for playoffs, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Hunting a modest total of 145 runs, CSK's run-chase was bolstered by Ruturaj Gaikwad's match-defining half-century. The 22-year-old proved his worth and scored 65 off 51 deliveries to guide his side to the victory. He was also assisted by Ambati Rayudu's 27-ball 39 and skipper Dhoni's unbeaten cameo of 19 at the end.

Meanwhile, what caught the attention of many fans were Sam Curran's neon sunglasses in the first innings. The English all-rounder, who dazzled with the ball by scalping three wickets while conceding only 19 runs, was spotted flaunting neon-coloured shades on the field.

The cameras zoomed in on Curran during the first innings when he was standing at the square-leg position. During the live broadcast, Curran featured with his neon glasses for just a few seconds but it was enough for Twitterati to roll out hilarious memes.

Curran's reaction to the camera, his yellow headband and his peculiar glasses led to a meme fest on social media. As the cameraman panned towards him, the all-rounder brought his glasses down, looked into the camera and again put them back on.

22-year-old Curran is among the few CSK players who've managed to leave a mark in the on-going IPL edition. Impressing in both departments, Curran has scored 173 runs along with plucking 13 wickets in 12 games so far.

With their comprehensive victory against RCB, the Chennai side has now registered four wins in 11 matches. After a dismal campaign this year, Dhoni's troops will be eager to finish their trail on a high note.

Fans came up with hilarious memes and comparisons and Curran's pose was the talk of the town after CSK's thumping win.

I got these same glasses when I last saw a movie in 3D. #SamCurran #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/dkfyJIqgZx — Nimit (@nimitarora1991) October 25, 2020

My brother demanding that Sam Curran glasses....Lmao....😂😂 — Monika #rcb❤ (@MonikaThakkar10) October 25, 2020

#SamCurran is looking funny and cute at the same time with those shades🕶️ 😄#CSKvRCB — S A N I K A 🧚 (@crazy_but_crazy) October 25, 2020

