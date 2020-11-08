IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 | Twitter erupts as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter maiden final

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals put on a solid display to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and enter their first-ever IPL final.

Delhi Capitals reached their maiden Indian Premier League final on Sunday as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the Qualifier 2. It was a solid display from the DC as they put on 189/3 on the board in 20 overs, and restricted the Sunrisers to 172/8.

Shikhar Dhawan (78) stepped up with the bat after a poor outing in the previous game against Mumbai Indians, as he opened the batting alongside Marcus Stoinis (38).

Shimron Hetmyer gave DC the late boost with an unbeaten 42 off just 22 deliveries, as the Capitals ended with a strong total.

SRH suffered early setbacks as they lost their top-3 batsmen within the powerplay, and if not for Kane Williamson's fighting innings (67 off 45 balls), the match would've ended quite early.

Delhi Capitals will now face Mumbai Indians in the final of the tournament on November 10 (Tuesday). Let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions from DC vs SRH.

