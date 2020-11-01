IPL 2020 | 'Keep Virender Sehwag as your role model': Manjrekar advises struggling Prithvi Shaw

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had a word of caution for Shaw as the youngster continues to struggle with his form.

Prithvi Shaw has had an underwhelming outing in IPL 2020 so far. After starting the tournament on a strong note, Shaw's performances dropped and Rahane took his place for two games as an opener. However, he made a comeback to the side on Saturday against Mumbai Indians, but failed to make an impact.

Shaw has scored 219 runs in 11 matches in the tournament so far with an average of less than 20.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had a word of caution for Shaw as the youngster continues to struggle with his form. Taking to Twitter, Manjrekar advised Shaw to "not attempt impossible shots."

"Dear Prithvi Shaw, try & not attempt impossible shots, simply because they are impossible to pull off. Keep Virender Sehwag as your role model, see how he only stuck to shots he had the ability/confidence to pull off," wrote Manjrekar.

The Delhi Capitals batsman threw away his wicket against Mumbai Indians as he attempted an attacking shot off a short-pitched delivery but found a thick upper edge.

Shaw and Rahane's failures in the DC top-order have been one of the key reasons behind the side's sudden drop in performances over the past few games. The Capitals have lost four games on the trot and are currently third in the IPL 2020 table, but their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore next week could potentially be a shootout.

