IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina fly to Chennai for six-day training camp with CSK

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, as well as side's star players Suresh Raina and Deepak Chahar were among the members of the franchise who took the charter plane to Chennai for the six-day training camp.

The training camp is scheduled between August 15-20 for the preparations ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE.

The CSK camp is expected to fly to the United Arab Emirates on August 21.

The 13th edition of the IPL will mark the return of Indian cricketers to action after a long break forced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL was originally scheduled to start on March 29, but was initially postponed to April 15 and later suspended indefinitely due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Raina was among the first Indian cricketers to resume practice in an individual capacity, followed by other players like Piyush Chawla, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and others, who will also be participating in the IPL.

IPL 2020 will see MS Dhoni returning to cricket action for the first time since the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Dhoni's performances in the IPL are likely to determine his future in international cricket.

