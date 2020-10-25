IPL 2020 | Jofra Archer plucks one-handed stunner at third man to dismiss Ishan Kishan - Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Jofra Archer's stunning catch against MI

Jofra Archer pulled off a one-handed stunner to send Ishan Kishan back in the encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The Barbadian-born pacer, who was fielding at third man, misjudged it first and ran ahead of the ball.

Archer, however, managed to pluck a stunner in the air by balancing himself well. Off Karthik Tyagi's short delivery, Ishan cut towards the third man before Archer scripted one of the best catches of the on-going IPL edition.

Ishan, batting on 37, had to walk back after Archer's brilliance on the field. Earlier, Archer also shined with his bowling in the first over by dismissing an in-form Quinton de Kock. He registered his second scalp by taking the wicket of Saurabh Tiwary in the penultimate over. Archer finished with figures of 2/31 in his four overs.

Talking about MI, the Kieron Pollard-led side managed to post a dominant 195-run total on the back of Hardik Pandya's late fireworks. The Baroda all-rounder hammered 60 off 21 balls to decimate RR's bowling unit.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage