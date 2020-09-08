IPL 2020 | KXIP needed an impact player in the middle: Head coach Anil Kumble on roping in Glenn Maxwell

Image Source : TWITTER/LIONSDENKXIP Glenn Maxwell

Former India captain Anil Kumble said the team has plugged the gaps with Maxwell’s comeback and a fast bowler who can be also effective in the death in Cottrell.

"We have a strong team. We needed an impact player in the middle and not just with batting and fielding and Maxwell is also handy with the ball. And the fast bowler who bowls at the death (Cottrell)."

Seeing the bright side of being in a protected environment, Kumble said three weeks of training will allow the support staff to know the players better, especially the younger lot.

"The reason I have taken up (the role) is that we have great squad to go all the way.

My role is preparing the team to achieve success.

I don't want to go too far ahead, one game at a time.

"(After arriving in Dubai), it was my first time meeting with the whole squad. Because of the COVID situation (and bio-bubble), we are able spend more time with the team than usual. That way we have been able to understand not just seniors but even the younger lot.

Temperament will be key, said world's third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

"It is about holding nerves. There will be moments, IPL it is not a smooth ride always. We need to focus on what we can achieve, not worry about other teams. We are confident we would be able to achieve that."

KXIP have a lot of Karnataka players in the squad including new captain KL Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal.

Kumble too is from Karnataka and in his own words "that helps" but he also makes a conscious attempt to interact with other boys in their own language.

"I also try to put on a Punjabi accent with the Punjabi boys and keep them entertained with the little Punjabi I speak."

Asked if the recently retired M S Dhoni will play with the IPL with extra motivation, Kumble added: "I don’t understand what extra motivation is.

All of us are motivated.

"Knowing MS, he will give his 100 percent. Even when I played the IPL, the second season, I had retired from international cricket."

