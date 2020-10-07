IPL 2020 | Jos Buttler points out major reason behind Rajasthan Royals' losing streak

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Jos Buttler, whose 70-run knock went in vain against Mumbai Indians, has pointed out a major reason behind RR's three-match losing streak.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler played an impressive innings of 70 in 44 deliveries, but it went in vain in the 194-run chase against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The side was bowled out on 136 with eleven balls to spare, and RR's top-order failed to deliver once again.

The young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson were dismissed for ducks while captain Steve Smith could only score six, as the side lost its first three wickets inside three overs.

Buttler said that the top-order needs to step up, and their failure can prove costly for RR.

"We haven't managed to come off as top-order in past three games. We lost three wickets in powerplay in few times and in T20 cricket you don't win too many games from that position," Buttler said in the post-match press conference.

"The top-order needs to start playing well as a group. In the first few games, the top order was firing and it's no coincidence that we were having success in those matches."

Buttler also spoke about the 19-year-old bowler Kartik Tyagi, who made his debut for the Royals in the last night's match. He took the wicket of Quinton de Kock.

"He's a really exciting talent. IPL unearths fantastic young Indian players. He had obviously impressed in the nets. Worked really hard to get his debut today, so everyone is delighted, it was a great moment for everyone in the team when he picked his first wicket," said Buttler.

Buttler also praised Suryakumar Yadav for his unbeaten 79-run knock, and also said that the MI bowlers did well to restrict the RR batsmen.

"He (Yadav) played a fantastic innings. He used his angles and crease really well. He's a fantastic player. We couldn't execute our plans well against him," said the England wicketkeeper-batsman.

"Mumbai bowled well. As a batsman you're always vulnerable and as a top-order, we couldn't counter-attack their bowling."

