IPL 2020 | Andre Russell joins Dwayne Bravo to achieve unique T20 double during RCB vs KKR tie

Veteran West Indies cricketer Andre Russell on Monday joined his compatriot Dwayne Bravo after achieving a unique T20 double in the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Russell achieved the feat after dismissing Devdutt Padikkal in the game.

Russell, with the early wicket, became the tenth T20 bowler to take 300 wickets. He follows Bravo (509 wickets), Lasith Malinga (390 wickets), Sunil Narine (390 wickets), Imran Tahir (380 wickets), Sohail Tanvir (362 wickets), Shakib Al Hasan (354 wickets), Shahid Afridi (339 wickets), Rashid Khan (317 wickets) and Wahab Riaz (304 wickets). Russell achieved the feat in his 337th T20 appearance.

With the dismissal, he also became on the second cricketer in the world to score 5000 T20 runs and take 300 wickets after Bravo. The latter has scored 6331 runs in his career, while Russell has managed 5642 runs.

Talking about the match, RCB had won the toss and opted to bat first in Sharjah. Russell's wicket gave KKR an early breakthrough, dismissing Padikkal for 32 before captain Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch looked to revive the innings.

