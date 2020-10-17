IPL 2020 | Aaron Finch spotted vaping in RCB dressing room during RR tie - WATCH

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/HOTSTAR Aaron Finch vaping

It was indeed a tense finish at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday with Royal Challengers Bangalore's soul AB de Villiers at the helm guiding the team to a thrilling seven-wicket against Rajasthan Royals. RCB required 54 off 24 with a struggling Gurkeerat Mann at the crease, but de Villiers fired 41 off 11 in the slog overs en route to his 22-ball 55 to finish the chase with two balls to spare. As nail-biting the chase was, even for De Villiers who admitted being "nervous", it was his teammate Aaron Finch who seemed more in need to relax himself.

Towards the fag end of RCB's chase, when all in the dugout wore a tensed face, the camera spotted Finch 'vaping' in the dressing room. The video immediately went viral all over social media with some criticising him while others laughing over it.

Earlier in the match, it was Chris Morris' heroics that helped RCB restrict the Royals to 177 for six after an impressive half-century from, captain Steve Smith. The South African finished with 4/26 which included a brilliant final over where he took two wickets for just four runs.

Chasing the target, Shreyas Gopal drew first blood as he dismissed Finch for 14 in the fourth over before Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal added 79 runs for the second wicket. RCB soon lost both the set batters in consecutive balls leaving RCB at 102 for three in the 14th over.

From there on, it was one man, and one man only. He shared a match-winning partnership of 77 runs off 39 balls alongside Mann en route to which he scored six maximums and a boundary.

