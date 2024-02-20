Injury cloud hovers over CSK's star allrounder ahead of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : SHIVAM DUBE/INSTAGRAM Shivam Dube having a word with MS Dhoni during a practice session of Chennai Super Kings.

Shivam Dube's scintillating Ranji Trophy season seems to have hit a roadblock as Mumbai's star allrounder is reportedly nursing a side strain and is unlikely to regain his fitness in time to represent the side even if it goes on to qualify for the summit clash.

The 30-year-old batting allrounder is in red-hot form and his absence might hurt Mumbai. The southpaw has amassed 407 runs in five games this season at an astounding average of 67.83 with the help of two centuries and the same number of half-centuries.

Having bagged 12 wickets in the season thus far, he has also delivered with the ball in hand and is one of the mainstays for Mumbai.

41-time Ranji Trophy winners are set to face Baroda in their quarterfinal fixture starting February 23 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and are being billed as the favourites.

Chennai Super Kings to sweat over Shivam Dube's fitness

The news of Dube's injury is set to create headaches for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team management. Notably, Dube was the third-leading run-getter for CSK during the 2023 season behind Devon Conway (672 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (590 runs).

IPL defending champions can't afford to miss Shivam as he is one of the best ball strikers in their camp and has the calibre to turn games on their heads on his own. He scored his runs in the last season at a strike rate of 158.33 and smashed 12 fours and 35 sixes.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2024:

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.