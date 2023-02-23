IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-final: Massive blow to India, star all-rounder ruled out ahead of Australia clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh

IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-final: The Indian team is all set to clash with Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match will be played in Newlands, Cape Town and the women in blue will look to outplay the Aussies and seal a spot in the World Cup final that is scheduled to be played on February 26, 2023. Australia have been India's nemesis as far as ICC knockouts are concerned.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, India has been jolted by an injury blow. Star all-rounder Puja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the important semi-final clash against the Aussies. As per the latest reports, Vastrakar has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Before this Vastrakar featured in all of India's league-stage games. In the ongoing tournament, she has picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5.

Sneh Rana, an off-spin bowling all-rounder has been approved as the replacement player by the ICC Event Technical Committee as per a request made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup consists of Chris Tetley (Chair, ICC Head of Events), Russell Adams (Tournament Director), Snehal Pradhan (ICC Women’s Cricket Manager), Mike Gajjar (Cricket South Africa representative), Ian Bishop and Lisa Sthalekar (both independent).

ALSO READ | Smriti Mandhana set to go past Virat Kohli

The problems for India just don't stop at Pooja Vastrakar's illness. Adding to India's woes, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is also unlikely to feature in the important contest. It is being said that both Vastrakar and Kaur were admitted to a local hospital on the eve of the match and were later discharged. A final call on Kaur's fitness is yet to be taken. In Kaur's absence, the onus to lead the team will fall upon Smriti Mandhana. If Kaur misses out, Harleen Deol can be drafted in the side as she too can bat and will be a valuable addition to the team

Latest Cricket News