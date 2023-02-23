IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Smriti Mandhana set to go past Virat Kohli | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Smriti Mandhana to race ahead of Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. have an uphill task ahead of them. The 'women in blue' are all set to take on Meg Lanning and her mighty Australian side in the all-important semi-final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. The Australian team has been a nemesis for the Indian team as far as the multi-nation tournament is concerned. India lost to Australia in the finals of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup which was played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

When India women take the field against Australia women today in the semifinal, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will script history and will go past Virat Kohli in an elite list that features names like Harmanpreet Kaur, Rohit Sharma, and former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana have played 115 T20I matches for India so far. Virat Kohli played his first T20I for India in 2010 and Mandhana played her first T20I in 2013. Interestingly, both Mandhana and Kohli wear number 18 on their shirts and just like Kohli, Mandhana will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.

Smriti Mandhana will also become the third player to represent India in most T20I games. She will be right behind Harmanpreet Kaur (150 games) and Rohit Sharma (148 games). Mandhana was absolutely in the game against England. She scored 87 runs off 56 deliveries and missed out on the opportunity of scoring a T20 World Cup 100. It was Mandhana's efforts that propelled India's score to 155 runs in their quota of 20 overs. The left-handed batter has played 115 T20Is for India and has scored 2800 runs at an average of 28.0. Mandhana has a strike rate of 122.97 and has scored 22 fifties so far in her career. India vs Australia semifinal will be played at the Newlands Cricket Stadium, Cape Town

