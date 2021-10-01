Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 2 Live: Mandhana, Raut to continue after rain-hit first day

Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 2: Live Updates from Gold Coast

Welcome to our live coverage of historic Pink Ball Test between Australia Women and India Women from Carrara Oval in Gold Coast.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana shined bright with her highest score in Test cricket before rain forced the closure of first day of the one-off pink-ball Test against Australia at Metricon Stadium here on Thursday. At stumps on day one, India finished with 132/1 in 44.1 overs, with Smriti remaining unbeaten on 80. Punam Raut was the other unbeaten batter for India on 16, with the partnership for second wicket at 39. Smriti went past her previous-best score in Tests, 78 against England in Bristol in June this year. She was fluent through off-side while hitting 15 boundaries and one six in her unconquered 144-ball knock to put India in a position of ascendancy in their first-ever pink-ball Test.

LIVE UPDATES

9.15 IST: After a large part of Day 1 was washed away due to incessant rain in Gold Coast, the weather forecast for the second day looks relatively better. While the rain is predicted during the scheduled start of the play, the skies are expected to be clear as the day goes ahead. India 132/1 (Mandhana 80*, Raut 16*)

AUS W vs IND W Live streaming details