India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian to achieve unique World Cup milestone

Jasprit Bumrah registered a unique World Cup milestone while playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 2. The right-arm pacer became the first Indian in the history of the ODI World Cup to claim a wicket on the first ball of a team innings. The pace spearhead recorded the feat by claiming the wicket of Sri Lanka's opening batter Pathum Nissanka.

Bumrah trapped Nissanka in front of his stumps to jolt Sri Lanka's chase early. The right-handed batter was undone by an out-swinging delivery that came in with the angle and tailed away at the end to strike Nissanka's back pad. Nissanka reviewed anticipating that the ball might have missed the stumps due to the bounce but to his dismay it turned out to be umpire's call.

