Sunday, December 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st T20I for free on TV and streaming in India?

India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st T20I for free on TV and streaming in India?

South Africa host Indian cricket team in the first T20I game of the three-match series at Durban's Kingsmead on Sunday. Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja return to the T20 setup after missing the home series against Australia under Suryakuamr Yadav's leadership.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2023 6:00 IST
Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav with the T20I Series
Image Source : BCCI Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav with the T20I Series trophy on December 9, 2023

After thrashing Australia by 4-1, the Indian cricket team takes on South Africa in the first T20I match at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, December 10. South Africa host India in a multi-format series with both teams' focus on the preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2024. 

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the young Indian side in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and other senior figures. Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja missed the T20I series against Australia but are set to make their return which will boost team India further. 

South Africa also enter this series without their captain Temba Bavuma and the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen. But Aiden Makram-led side has won the last two T20I encounters against India and has enough firepower to produce a thrilling series against the world no.1 T20I team.

When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at Kingsmead in Durban and the game will start at 7:30 PM IST. Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the game on Star Sports TV channels  The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can also enjoy free streaming on the Hotstar application.

Squads

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

Related Stories
India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch U19 Asia Cup 2023 for free on TV and streaming?

India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch U19 Asia Cup 2023 for free on TV and streaming?

IND-W vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I: England women secure T20I series with dominant win at Wankhede

IND-W vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I: England women secure T20I series with dominant win at Wankhede

IND vs SA Pitch Report: How will Kingsmead's surface in Durban play in 1st T20I match?

IND vs SA Pitch Report: How will Kingsmead's surface in Durban play in 1st T20I match?

South Africa T20I T20I squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News