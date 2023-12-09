India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st T20I for free on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav with the T20I Series trophy on December 9, 2023

After thrashing Australia by 4-1, the Indian cricket team takes on South Africa in the first T20I match at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, December 10. South Africa host India in a multi-format series with both teams' focus on the preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the young Indian side in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and other senior figures. Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja missed the T20I series against Australia but are set to make their return which will boost team India further.

South Africa also enter this series without their captain Temba Bavuma and the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen. But Aiden Makram-led side has won the last two T20I encounters against India and has enough firepower to produce a thrilling series against the world no.1 T20I team.

When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at Kingsmead in Durban and the game will start at 7:30 PM IST. Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the game on Star Sports TV channels The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can also enjoy free streaming on the Hotstar application.

Squads

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa T20I T20I squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

