'Someone is getting angry!': Rishabh Pant taunts Zak Crawley; batsman throws wicket away on next ball

Image Source : BCCI.TV Zak Crawley stepped out of the crease and played a big shot right after Rishabh Pant taunted him, saying "someone is getting angry."

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remains a lively figure behind the stumps, and he might've just played a key role in the dismissal of England opener Zak Crawley on the opening day of the fourth Test against England.

On the second delivery of the eighth over, Crawley had stepped out of the crease against Axar Patel and pushed the delivery towards the short cover. On the next ball, Axar goes a little quicker in the air and the opener was forced to play a defensive shot.

To this, Pant cheekily taunted the opener, saying, "someone is getting angry!"

Interestingly, on the very next ball, Crawley stepped out to play a lofted shot. However, he failed to time the ball and was caught at mid-off by Mohammed Siraj.

Watch:

Earlier, England had lost three wickets in the first session of the day for 74 runs. Axar Patel made early inroads on the day as he dismissed both the openers, before Mohammed Siraj removed Joe Root with a brilliant set up.

India are leading the four-match Test series 2-1 and need a draw or a win to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship, where they will take on New Zealand.

The titular clash will be played at Lord's between June 18-22.