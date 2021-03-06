IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Pant's brilliant stumping removes Ollie Pope as India edge closer to win

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rishabh Pant continued his impressive performance behind the stumps as his quick stumping dismissed Ollie Pope on 15.

Rishabh Pant's brilliant performance in the fourth and final Test of the series against England continues behind the stumps, as his quickfire stumping helped dismiss Ollie Pope in England's second innings.

Ollie Pope looked strong until his dismissal throughout the innings, as he had stepped out against Ravichandran Ashwin to hit him for a six in the previous over.

However, Axar Patel outfoxed the right-handed batsman with a gem of a delivery, as India edged closer to victory.

Earlier, England were already put in a spot of bother after a series of poor shot selections led to their batting order's collapse in the second innings.

All the wickets (until the fifth wicket of Ollie Pope) of the England's innings were taken by spinners.

Earlier on Saturday, Washington Sundar remained stranded on 96 when he ran out of partners, as India were all out for 365 in their first innings. England had scored 205 in their first innings.

Sundar faced 174 balls and hit 10 boundaries and one six, and remained unbeaten, missing what would have been his first Test century. For England, Ben Stokes took four wickets and James Anderson three.

India lead the series 2-1.