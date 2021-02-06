Saturday, February 06, 2021
     
  IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2: Joe Root marks his 100th Test with record-breaking double ton

England captain Joe Root slammed his fifth double-century during the second day of the ongoing Test against India in Chennai.

New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2021 14:18 IST
Image Source : BCCI.TV

England captain Joe Root continued on his incredible run of form as he slammed his second double-century of 2021; and fifth overall during the ongoing first Test against India in Chennai. Root took 342 deliveries to slam his double-ton, bringing the figure with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 143rd over of the innings.

Root slammed 19 fours and two sixes en route his double century.

The English captain has now become the first cricketer to score a double-century in his 100th Test match. This was his third double-ton as the captain of the England Test team.

Joe Root has now gone past legendary former England cricketer Len Hutton, who has four double-centuries to his name. Among English batsmen, only Wally Hammond (7) has hit more double-centuries than Root.

The 30-year-old English batsman equaled former captain Alastair Cook, who has also scored five double-centuries.

Watch the moment when Root hit the double-century against India:

Joe Root had reached his century on the opening day of the Test. On a pitch that provided little help to the bowlers, Joe Root punished the Indian team with an incredible display of batsmanship, producing classy strokes throughout his innings. 

Root reiterated his dominance against spin in sub-continent conditions, continuing from where he left in Sri Lanka where he slammed centuries across both the games of the two-Test series.

