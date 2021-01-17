Sunday, January 17, 2021
     
'Stand and deliver!': Shardul Thakur hammers Mitchell Starc for 'Steve Waugh-like' drive through covers

Shardul Thakur put on a gritty shift alongside Washington Sundar on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test against Australia.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2021 11:26 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU

Shardul Thakur put on a resilient shift with Washington Sundar to steer India out of trouble on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane. Coming to bat at 186/6, Thakur began with an aggressive intent before playing with more composure and patience.

After the Tea break, however, Thakur returned to aggressive stroke-playing again, taking on Mitchell Starc early in the third session.

AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 3: Sundar, Thakur break Indian partnership record in Brisbane

In the second over post Tea, Thakur smashed two fours off Starc through the off-side. However, the best shot of his innings came in the next over of Starc, when he hammered the bowler for a thundering cover-drive. 

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, who was on-air during the play, couldn't resist the comparison of the stroke with Aussie great and former captain Steve Waugh.

Watch:

Both, Thakur and Sundar completed their half-centuries in the innings. The duo broke the Indian record for the highest Indian partnership for the seventh-wicket at The Gabba. They broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar's record at the venue (58 runs), which stood for 20 years.

Thakur and Sundar also became the only third duo from a visiting side to score a 100+ run-partnership for the seventh-wicket. 

