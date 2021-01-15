AUS vs IND 4th Test: Another injury setback? Navdeep Saini 'being monitored' after complaint of groin pain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Navdeep Saini has added to India's injury woes as the pacer has complained of pain in the groin during Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The pacer has complained of pain in his groin and is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," a tweet from the BCCI read.

The Indian XI is already running on empty due to a significant number of first-team players being ruled out due to injury. The Indian pace attack in the fourth Test comprises of five bowlers, out of which two are making their Test debut. While two others have played only one Test, Mohammed Siraj is the most experienced bowler with two Tests to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were all ruled out earlier due to injuries. Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, weren't fit at the time of the beginning of the series, but returned to action earlier this month in India's domestic tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Among batsmen, while Virat Kohli is in India (paternity leave), KL Rahul was ruled out after the second Test due to wrist injury. After his heroics in the third Test, Hanuma Vihari was also ruled out with a pulled hamstring.

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and opted to bat in Brisbane.