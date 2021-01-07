IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Navdeep Saini receives maiden Test cap from Jasprit Bumrah

Thursday, January 07, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2021 5:01 IST
Navdeep Saini is making his Test debut against Australia in Sydney, and received his maiden Test cap from Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer replaces Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the rest of the series with an injury.

The BCCI took to Twitter to share the video from the cap presentation.

"Congratulations @navdeepsaini96. He realises his dream of playing Test cricket for #TeamIndia today. A proud holder of Billed cap 299 and he receives it from @Jaspritbumrah93. #AUSvIND," wrote BCCI.

(More to follow..)

 

