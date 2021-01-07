IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Navdeep Saini receives maiden Test cap from Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Navdeep Saini is making his Test debut against Australia in Sydney, and received his maiden cap from Jasprit Bumrah.

Navdeep Saini is making his Test debut against Australia in Sydney, and received his maiden Test cap from Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer replaces Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the rest of the series with an injury.

The BCCI took to Twitter to share the video from the cap presentation.

"Congratulations @navdeepsaini96. He realises his dream of playing Test cricket for #TeamIndia today. A proud holder of Billed cap 299 and he receives it from @Jaspritbumrah93. #AUSvIND," wrote BCCI.

Congratulations @navdeepsaini96. He realises his dream of playing Test cricket for #TeamIndia today. A proud holder of 🧢 299 and he receives it from @Jaspritbumrah93. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zxa5LGJEen — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

(More to follow..)