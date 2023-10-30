India TV Sports Wrap on October 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV India beat England to notch up their sixth win in the ICC World Cup while the defending champions have something to play for in remaining matches

Team India continued its unbeaten run in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with another magnificent win by 100 runs against the defending champions England in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. A win that will give them the most satisfaction, the Men in Blue are now back on the top with 12 points while England now not only have to play for pride but also for a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 as top seven teams and Pakistan (hosts) qualify for the event. All that and more in our today's Sports Wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India beat England by 100 runs, notch up first win in World Cup 2023 by defending a total

Team India notched up their sixth win of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 beating England by 100 runs but it was the first one while defending a target. India were restricted to 229 despite a magnificent knock of 87 runs by Rohit Sharma before the bowlers took the team to a 100-run win.

World Cup 2023 points table: India back at the top, England stay at bottom

England stayed at the bottom of the table as their disappointing campaign is overstaying its welcome with fifth loss in the tournament. India were back at the top of the points table with South Africa behind them in second place.

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Anil Kumble, is now 4th leading wicket-taker in World Cup for India

Jasprit Bumrah with three wickets against England has now 32 wickets to his name in ODI World Cup and surpassed Anil Kumble to become the fourth leading wicket-taker for India. Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath are at the top with 44 wickets each, with Mohammed Shami in third place with 40 wickets.

Champions Trophy qualification based on World Cup 2023 points table, England in danger of missing out

It was decided in 2021 at the ICC meeting before the reveal of the 2024-2031 ICC events that the qualification for the Champions Trophy 2025 will be based on the points table of World Cup 2023. Now it has been confirmed the same and the bottom-placed England have a genuine possibility of missing out on the same.

India become the second most successful team in the World Cup

Team India surpassed New Zealand (58) to register the second-most number of wins in ODI World Cup history and are now just behind Australia, who have won 73 matches.

England achieve embarrassing World Cup record amid disastrous campaign

England became the first team to lose five matches in their title defence in World Cup history. Australia as defending champions lost four matches in the 1992 World Cup and England have broken their record.

Kuldeep Yadav's ball of World Cup returns, this time bamboozles Jos Buttler

Kuldeep Yadav's incoming delivery turned 7.2 degrees as England skipper Jos Buttler had no clue and was left bamboozled after the ball crashed into his stumps. In 2019, Kuldeep bowled a similar delivery to Babar Azam.

England coach Matthew Mott refutes Eoin Morgan's disharmony claim, says 'I'll take this up with him personally'

Former England captain Eoin Morgan had alleged unsettling backroom as one of the reasons for the defending champions' poor campaign, however, coach Matthew Mott denied any such thing saying that they are as tight-knit as they can be.

Erling Haaland scores twice as City route United

Manchester City hammered United 3-0 owing to star Erling Haaland's brace as the Blues maintained their third spot in the Premier League table.

Max Verstappen records 16th win of the season, wins Mexico City Grand Prix

Max Verstappen recorded his 16th F1 win of the season as he finished at the pole spot for Red Bull in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Latest Cricket News