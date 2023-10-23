India TV Sports Wrap on October 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV India beat New Zealand to notch up a fifth win while Pakistan face Afghanistan in a crucial group stage match in World Cup 2023

India achieved a massive boost with their fifth win in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul helped India restrict New Zealand to 273 despite Daryl Mitchell's century and the batters did their job with Virat Kohli scoring 95 runs. India are at the top of the table and on Monday, October 23 on the anniversary of the MCG clash, Pakistan will hope to rise on the table having lost a couple e of games in a row. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Team India breaks Kiwi jinx, extend unbeaten run to five wins in World Cup 2023

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 keeps getting better for India as the Men in Blue broke their New Zealand jinx and registered the first win over the Kiwis in the World Cup in 20 years. Mohammed Shami helped India restrict New Zealand to 273 with a five-wicket haul before Virat Kohli's 95 and skipper Rohit Sharma's fast start propelled India to a comfortable win.

World Cup 2023 points table: India move to the top, New Zealand slip to second

Things are still in New Zealand's control as they need to win three out of their remaining four matches after they suffered their first loss of the tournament. New Zealand dropped down to the second position as India moved to the top with the only side so far with 10 points.

Reece Topley ruled out of World Cup with a fracture in left index finger

England pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup after the scans confirmed a fracture in his left index finger following an injury in the game against South Africa in Mumbai.

Pakistan to take on Afghanistan in Chennai in a crunch game

Pakistan have lost their last two games in the World Cup against India and Australia and will need a win on Monday against Afghanistan in Chennai to save themselves from getting into a desperate situation like England.

Kuldeep Yadav's 114 kmph delivery surprises Daryl Mitchell, Rohit Sharma can't stop laughing

Kuldeep Yadav leaked plenty of runs against New Zealand on Sunday and hence started bowling defensively. Defensive bowling meant he started darting in and one of his pacy deliveries, clocked at 114 kmph left Daryl Mitchell's arm sore and Rohit Sharma in splits.

Shreyas Iyer gets the fielding medal this time, for his diving catch at square leg

Shreyas Iyer joined the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to get the dressing room fielding medal for his diving catch at square leg to dismiss Devon Conway

On this day, Virat Kohli made the whole of India celebrate Diwali after he pulled off a sensational win against Pakistan at MCG

Last year, needing 28 off 8 Virat Kohli turned on his beast mode to deny Pakistan as he played a magnificent knock of 82* off 56 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to help India achieve a thrilling win on the eve of Diwali.

Asian Para Games kicked off in Hangzhou

India has sent 303 athletes - its biggest-ever contingent in the 8-day Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in 2023 with a hope of a 100-plus medal tally.

Alexander Bublik wins European Open final beating French teenager Fils

Third-seeded Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik won the European Open title beating the French teenager Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-4 to clinch his his third career title.

Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto make a winning start

Top-seeded Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto kicked off the tournament with a 21-16 16-21 21-8 win over Denmark’s Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow.

