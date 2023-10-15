India TV Sports Wrap on October 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets while Ravi Shastri made a brutal comment on Pakistan's bowling attack

Another India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and another win for the Men in Blue. The history repeated itself for the eighth time as India proved to be too good for Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. Pakistan collapsed from 155/2 to 191 all out and India chased it down in 30.3 overs to extend the lead to 8-0. The match was followed by some toxicity and heartwarming moments at the same time as Virat Kohli gifted his autographed jersey to Babar Azam. All that and more in today's sports wrap:

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India beat Pakistan to extend their dominance in the World Cup to 8-0

Another comprehensive win in the Men's Cricket World Cup for India as they continued their dominance over Pakistan, which is now 8-0. India bowled out Pakistan for 191 before chasing the target in 30.3 overs.

'Felt more like a BCCI event than a World Cup match': PCB Director of Cricket, Mickey Arthur

Pakistan cricket team's Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur said that there was little to no support from Pakistan fans and the World Cup 2023 match felt more like a BCCI event than an ICC one suggesting that lack of support tends to be a factor in big games like these.

Virat Kohli gifts Babar Azam an autographed jersey

Indian superstar Virat Kohli gifted Pakistan skipper Babar Azam his signed blue jersey after the match as the duo was seen engaged in a meaningful conversation.

Haris Rauf throws the ball towards Shreyas Iyer and experiences the wrath of the fans

Over 1.1 Lakh fans were roaring when Haris Rauf threw ball in anger towards Indian batter Shreyas Iyer. As soon as it happened, the crowd booed the Pakistan pacer and thankfully no damage was done to the batter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially makes India's bid for the 2036 Olympics

It has been an eventful week as far as Olympics is concerned, whether the inclusion of cricket to Los Angeles 2028 or India making a bid to host in 2036. After IOC chief Thomas Bach confirmed that India has taken serious interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an official bid for hosting the multi-sport event.

England take on Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Sunday

England notched up their first win in the ICC Cricket World Cup beating Bangladesh and would look to continue the momentum as they take on Afghanistan on Sunday, October 15.

Ravi Shastri calls Shaheen Afridi overhyped, says can't be compared to great names like Wasim Akram

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri took the mic on-air in the India-Pakistan match and was brutal in his analysis saying Shaheen Afridi is an average bowler and shouldn't be overhyped.

Hardik Pandya labelled Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan timid

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya said that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were timid and let the Men in Blue's spinners into the game by not attacking them enough.

Hardik Pandya gets behind the mic, and gets Rohit Sharma talking about his act of flexing muscles in front of the umpire

Rohit Sharma revealed that the umpire asked him if there was a spring or something in his bat as the ball went a long way and he had to flex his muscles in front of him to show that it was all power, on camera as Hardik Pandya got on mic.

'No plans to quit': Joe Root aims for 2027 World Cup

Former England Test captain Joe Root, who has had a great start in World Cup 2023 is not retiring soon from the ODI format as he aims to play the 2027 edition as well.

