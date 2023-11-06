India TV Sports Wrap on November 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI/INDIA TV Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja starred for India in win against South Africa while Indian women's team won its second Asian Champions Trophy

India continued their dominance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they left South Africa high and dry with a massive 243-run win in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. The win meant that India will finish at the top of the table and are likely to play the first semi-final in Mumbai. On the other hand, Bangladesh play Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday, November 6 while the Indian women's hockey team won the Asian Champions Trophy by beating Japan in the final. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

India inflict a 243-run defeat on South Africa, win 8th match in a row

Team India beat South Africa by a massive 243-run margin to achieve their 8th victory in a row in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja with his all-round show starred for India as they posted a massive score of 326 runs on the board on a slow Kolkata surface.

World Cup 2023 points table: India confirm top-of-the-table finish

With India winning their 8th game in a row, no other team can get to 16 points and hence the Men in Blue will finish at the top of the table.

Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in a battle for survival

Bangladesh became the first team to face elimination in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup but they have a chance to make a case to qualify for the Champions Trophy with a couple of games still in hand while Sri Lanka are in contention for the semis still and will hope to get the two points in Delhi on Monday, November 6.

"I'm never going to be as good as him" - Virat Kohli on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record

49 centuries in ODIs is one massive feat that only two players have been able to achieve - Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Kohli equalled Tendulkar's feat against South Africa on Sunday, November 5 and admitted that the latter is perfection and comparison with him is just ridiculous saying that he will be never as good as him.

Rohit Sharma gets the fielding medal award while Surya gets a special mention

The fielding medal ceremony saw a new winner in skipper Rohit Sharma with the fielding coach T Dilip giving a special mention to Suryakumar Yadav.

Kusal Mendis surprised by 'Would you like to congratulate Virat Kohli for his 49th century?' question

At a pre-match press conference ahead of the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match, skipper Kusal Mendis definitely wasn't expecting to be asked to congratulate Virat Kohli for his 49th ODI century and he replied saying, "Why would I?"

Venkatesh Prasad gives it back to critics for calling Virat Kohli selfish

Many criticised Virat Kohli for his slow century against South Africa calling him selfish while Venkatesh Prasad has given it back to all of them saying that yes he is selfish, selfish enough to follow a dream of a billion people and selfish enough to chase excellence in a brilliant post on X (formerly Twitter).

India beat Japan 4-0 to win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Indian women's hockey team won its second Asian Champions Trophy title after beating Japan 4-0 with goals from Sangita Kumari, Neha Goyal, Lalremsiami and Vandana Katariya.

Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrov to win the Paris Masters, his 40th Masters ATP 1000 title

World No.1 Novak Djokovic won his 40th Masters ATP 1000 title as he beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Paris Masters.

Maharashtra continues dominance in the National Games with 193 medals

Maharashtra is head and shoulders above any side in the ongoing National Games in Goa with the tally reaching 193 medals including 67 Gold, 61 Silver and 65 Bronze with Services being a close second with 102 medals.

