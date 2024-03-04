India TV Sports Wrap on March 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY/INDIA TV Meg Lanning became the fastest batter to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket while Devon Conway has been ruled out of the first half of IPL 2024

Former Australian captain Meg Lanning became the fastest batter to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket surpassing her compatriot Beth Mooney during the Women's Premier League 2024 game playing for the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 3. The Capitals registered their third consecutive win to move to the top of the table. New Zealand opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the first half of IPL 2024 due to scheduled surgery on an injured thumb which he sustained during the T20 series against Australia. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Chennai Super Kings, New Zealand suffer Devon Conway blow

Kiwi opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of action for eight weeks as the left-hander is set to undergo surgery on his injured left thumb. This means, Conway will not be available for Chennai Super Kings for the first half of the IPL 2024.

Sayali Satghare becomes first-ever concussion substitute in WPL

Mumbai's Sayali Satghare became the first-ever concussion substitute in the Women's Premier League as she came into the Gujarat Giants' line-up against the Delhi Capitals in place of Dayalan Hemalatha, who copped a blow on her forehead while field. Hemalata dropped the catch and the ball burst through her hands and hit her straight onto the forehead.

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals move to the top of the table

Delhi Capitals registered their third consecutive win in the WPL 2024 beating the Gujarat Giants by 25 runs as the latter suffered their fourth consecutive loss of their campaign.

Meg Lanning became the fastest batter to score 9,000 T20 runs

Former Australian captain Meg Lanning during her 55-run knock for Delhi Capitals against the Giants became the fastest batter to score 9,000 runs (289 innings) surpassing Beth Mooney (299 innings).

Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-finals: Mumbai storm ahead of Tamil Nadu, MP take an 82-run lead against Vidarbha

Madhya Pradesh took an 82-run lead in the semi-final against Vidarbha riding on Himandhu Mantri's magnificent century while Mumbai deflated Tamil Nadu in the other semi-final as Shardul Thakur slammed his maiden first-class century to take a 232-run lead in the first innings.

PSL 2024: Multan Sultans become first team to qualify for the playoffs

Multan Sultans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 after winning their sixth game of the season. Multan beat Karachi Kings by 20 runs on Sunday, March 3.

Bangladesh to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series

Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series starting on Monday, March 4 in Sylhet.

William O'Rourke ruled out of the second Test against Australia

Ben Sears is set to make his Test debut after being called up as a replacement for New Zealand quick William O'Rourke for the second game against Australia in Christchurch.

Phil Foden special helps City win Manchester Derby

Marcus Rashford's brilliance was negated by Phil Foden's brace as City registered a thumping 3-1 victory in Manchester Derby in the Premier League.

Nadal loses to Alcaraz on comeback