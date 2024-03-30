India TV Sports Wrap on March 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

The Miami Open is all set to witness summit clashes across categories as several top-drawer players will be in action across categories. On the other hand, the IPL 2024 season moves to Lucknow where LSG will host PBKS on Saturday (March 30). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

KKR beat RCB to end winless streak for away teams

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 10th game of IPL 2024.

KKR move to second spot on IPL 2024 points table

Kolkata Knight Riders have removed Rajasthan Royals to occupy the second spot on the table.

LSG to host PBKS at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants will host Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Jannik Sinner moves to Miami Open finals

Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for the finals of Miami Open 2024 men's singles.

Grigor Dimitrov advances to Miami Open finals

Dimitrov got the better of Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4 in the other men's singles semifinal.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden to clash with Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in Miami Open finale

The Bopanna-Ebden pair will take the court against Dodig and Krajicek in the men's doubles final on Saturday.

Sri Lanka bat first in second Test against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka have elected to bat first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in the second Test.

Wanindu Hasaranga's IPL arrival to be delayed further

Hasaranga's manager has confirmed that he will be joining the SRH camp but a timeframe can't be ascertained.

Lionel Messi to miss clash with New York City FC with injury

Messi will not feature in Miami's clash with New York City FC on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Shakib Al Hasan returns to international cricket for first time after World Cup disappointment