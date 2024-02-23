India TV Sports Wrap on February 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

India are taking on England in the fourth Test of the ongoing series and a win will help them take an unassailable lead. The hosts have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the game and are playing Akash Deep as his replacement in the playing XI. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC got the better of East Bengal FC in an ISL game to move to the sixth spot on the points table. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Akash Deep makes Test debut for India

Akash Deep was handed his debut cap by India's head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of play on day one.

England bat first in fourth Test

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Sports Complex in Ranchi.

England's spin stock on decline as leg-spinner leaves India tour midway to fly back home

England have suffered a major blow in the ongoing Test series against India as their emerging leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has flown back home due to personal reasons and won't be coming back for the fifth and final Test of the series.

Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, confirms Parth Jindal

Rishabh Pant is all set to lead Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024.

New Zealand to face Australia in 2nd T20I with series on line

New Zealand will take on Australia at Eden Park in Auckland in the 2nd T20I of the series. Australia are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Jamshedpur FC beat East Bengal FC to reclaim sixth spot

R. Tachikawa and J. Manzorro scored for Jamshedpur FC as they defeated East Bengal 2-1 to reclaim the sixth spot on the standings.

Ravichandran Ashwin scripts history against England

Ashwin dismissed Jonny Bairstow on day 1 of the fourth Test to become the first Indian to claim 100 Test wickets against England.

Multan Sultans to cross swords with Peshawar Zalmi

Sultans will take the field against Peshawar in the ninth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday in Multan.

Roma, AC Milan, Marseille, Benfica qualify for Europa League round of 16

Benfica, AC Milan, Marseille and Roma have advanced to the round of 16 in the ongoing Europa League.

Comilla Victorians to lock horns with Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024