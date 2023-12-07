India tour of South Africa: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa will host India for three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests from December 10 to January 7

The India-South Africa series is set to begin in a few days in Durban with the T20 team having landed in the city already. It is one of the most anticipated series in recent times as far as the Men in Blue is concerned given it is a challenging place to win matches, especially in Test cricket and that makes it a lot more exciting and fun. Both teams have rested some of the first-choice players in the white-ball leg understandably so given all of them had a demanding World Cup and the Test series is of prime significance.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead in the T20Is for India with first-choice players resting from the white-ball leg while KL Rahul captains in ODIs. Similarly, South Africa too have rested the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Temba Bavuma for the white-ball leg as the Proteas look to try young guns in the shorter formats looking ahead to the T20 World Cup next year and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about the India tour of South Africa:

Full Schedule

1st T20I - December 10 - Kingsmead, Durban at 9:30 PM IST

2nd T20I - December 12 - St George's Park, Gqeberha at 9:30 PM IST

3rd T20I - December 14 - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg at 9:30 PM IST

1st ODI - December 17 - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg at 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - December 19 - St George's Park, Gqeberha at 4:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - December 21 - Boland Park, Paarl at 4:30 PM IST

1st Test - December 26-30 - SuperSport Park, Centurion at 1:30 PM IST

2nd Test - January 3-7 - Newlands, Cape Town at 2 PM IST

Squads

T20

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

ODIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

Tests

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna

Live streaming and telecast

The South Africa tour will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network on TV and the live streaming of all eight matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users will be able to catch all the games for free on Hotstar.

