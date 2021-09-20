India to host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa at home in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team.

Indian Cricket Team will host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa for the upcoming home series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the Indian senior men's team for the 2021-22 home season on Monday.

The Men in Blue will play four tests, 14 T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

The visiting teams are New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Against New Zealand, India will be playing two Tests and three T20Is while West Indies are due to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

In between in December-January, India will be touring South Africa and the IPL will happen between April-May.

For the Test series, Kanpur and Mumbai will host New Zealand while Bengaluru and Mohali will host Sri Lanka.

As per the rotation system, most of the cities will be getting the 17 white-ball games that has been scheduled.

Jaipur, Ranchi, Lucknow, Vizag, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Trivandrum, Chennai, Rajkot, Delhi have all got matches.