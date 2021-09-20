Monday, September 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India to host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa at home in 2022

India to host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa at home in 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the Indian senior men's team for the 2021-22 home season on Monday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2021 18:49 IST
Indian cricket team
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Indian cricket team.

Indian Cricket Team will host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa for the upcoming home series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the Indian senior men's team for the 2021-22 home season on Monday.

Related Stories

The Men in Blue will play four tests, 14 T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

The visiting teams are New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Against New Zealand, India will be playing two Tests and three T20Is while West Indies are due to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

In between in December-January, India will be touring South Africa and the IPL will happen between April-May.

For the Test series, Kanpur and Mumbai will host New Zealand while Bengaluru and Mohali will host Sri Lanka.

As per the rotation system, most of the cities will be getting the 17 white-ball games that has been scheduled.

Jaipur, Ranchi, Lucknow, Vizag, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Trivandrum, Chennai, Rajkot, Delhi have all got matches.

 

                                           BCCI FTP 

Series

From

 

To

 

Match

Venue

IND vs NZ

Wed

17-Nov-21

-

-

T201

Jaipur

 

Fri

19-Nov-21

-

-

T202

Ranchi

 

Sun

21-Nov-21

-

-

T203

Kolkata

 

Thu

25-Nov-21

Mon

29-Nov-21

Test1

Kanpur

 

Fri

03-Dec-21

Tue

07-Dec-21

Test2

Mumbai

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IND vs WI

Sun

06-Feb-22

-

-

ODI1

Ahmedabad

 

Wed

09-Feb-22

-

-

ODI2

Jaipur

 

Sat

12-Feb-22

-

-

ODI3

Kolkata

 

Tue

15-Feb-22

-

-

T201

Cuttack

 

Fri

18-Feb-22

-

-

T202

Vizag

 

Sun

20-Feb-22

-

-

T203

Trivandrum

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IND vs SL

Fri

25-Feb-22

Tue

01-Mar-22

Test1

Bengaluru

 

Sat

05-Mar-22

Wed

09-Mar-22

Test2

Mohali

 

Sun

13-Mar-22

-

-

T201

Mohali

 

Tue

15-Mar-22

-

-

T202

Dharamshala

 

Fri

18-Mar-22

-

-

T203

Lucknow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IND vs SA

Thu

09-Jun-22

-

-

T201

Chennai

 

Sun

12-Jun-22

-

-

T202

Bengaluru

 

Tue

14-Jun-22

-

-

T203

Nagpur

 

Fri

17-Jun-22

-

-

T204

Rajkot

 

Sun

19-Jun-22

-

-

T205

Delhi

 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News