India's tour to England: Watch - Virat Kohli hitting nets & giving inspiring speech to teammates

The Indian team that reached England on 16th June is all set to play their 4-day warm-up match which is scheduled for 24th June.

In posts by BCCI, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and other players were seen hitting the nets and practicing for the upcoming challenges.

Men in blue will play the fifth and final rescheduled test match, three ODIs and three T20Is against England. A two-match T20I is also scheduled to be played against Ireland on 26th June and 28th June.

In a post, the Leicestershire club shared a video in which the former captain Virat Kohli is seen giving a speech and inspiring his fellow teammates.

The club also posted a video of Kohli playing in the nets.

Kohli also shared his pictures from the practice session with the caption, "Practice well. Stay happy"

The five-match Test series was abandoned mid-way during the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India which was led by Kohli is in a 2-1 lead.

There will be some notable members missing from the Test, prime amongst them KL Rahul who is out with an injury, and potentially Ravichandran Ashwin, who it was revealed contracted Covid-19 and will be in a race against time to feature in the Test match beginning on July 1.

Full squads:

India squad for Ireland T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

India’s squad fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

India's squad for ODIs and T20Is vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.