India's Test record at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, ahead of 4th match against England

After a riveting game at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, the ongoing India versus England series is headed towards its next destination - JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi for the fourth Test match.

India thoroughly dominated the Rajkot Test as they registered their biggest win in the red-ball format by 434 runs.

India's batters displayed aplomb in Rajkot, especially in the first innings, when the visitors were on top after reducing them to 33/3 inside nine overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the star of the show in the first innings as he rescued India's dwindling boat and navigated it to safer shores. Rohit (131 off 196 balls) notched up his 11th ton and adopted a very cautious approach to wrestle back momentum in India's favour.

Star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with the willow in hand upon his return. The southpaw racked up a dogged century (112 off 225 deliveries) and ensured the hosts reached 445 after winning the toss on a batting-friendly deck.

Other than Ben Duckett, none of the other English batters managed to apply themselves and that went against them as they got restricted to 319.

Yashasvi Jaiswal took matters into his own hands in the second innings and buried the opposition. His majestic double hundred helped India post a daunting total of 557 for the tourists to chase.

Jadeja ran riot in the second innings and humbled the English team as it folded for just 122 on day four.

The drubbing at the hands of the Indians in Rajkot means that the Ben Stokes-led side will head into the fourth Test with a must-win mindset to stay alive in the series.

India's Test record at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi

The fourth Test in Ranchi will be the third red-ball game in the city. India have a positive record in Ranchi as they have played two games at the venue and won one. The other contest resulted in a stalemate.