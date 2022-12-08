Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
  5. India Cricket Schedule: BCCI announces schedule for home series against SL, AUS & NZ

India Cricket Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced their schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia in 2023

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2022 13:43 IST
India Home Series Schedule
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (December 8) announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand. All the series will take place in 2023 with close eyes on the World Test Championship (WTC) qualification and the ODI World Cup in India. Team India wil have a busy schedule before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season which will be followed by the WTC final, were India could be part of if they secure qualification. 

India’s Schedule for Sri Lanka Series

Sr. No.

Day

Date

Match

Venue

1

Tuesday

3rd January

1st T20I

Mumbai

2

Thursday

5th January

2nd T20I

Pune

3

Saturday

7th January

3rd T20I

Rajkot

4

Tuesday

10th January

1st ODI

Guwahati

5

Thursday

12th January

2nd ODI

Kolkata

6

Sunday

15th January

3rd ODI

Trivandrum

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI on 21st January will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

India’s Schedule for New Zealand Series

Sr. No.

Day

Date

Match

Venue

1

Wednesday

18th January

1st ODI

Hyderabad

2

Saturday

21st January

2nd ODI

Raipur

3

Tuesday

24th January

3rd ODI

Indore

4

Friday

27th January

1st T20I

Ranchi

5

Sunday

29th January

2nd T20I

Lucknow

6

Wednesday

1st  February

3rd T20I

Ahmedabad

India’s Schedule for Australia Series (Test)

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a four-match Test series feature.

Sr. No.

Date

Match

Venue

1

9th – 13th February

1st Test

Nagpur

2

17th – 21st February

2nd Test

Delhi

3

1st – 5th March

3rd Test

Dharamsala

4

9th – 13th March

4th Test

Ahmedabad

The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag & Chennai.

India’s Schedule for Australia Series (ODI)

Sr. No.

Day

Date

Match

Venue

1

Friday

17th March

1st ODI

Mumbai

2

Sunday

19th March

2nd ODI

Vizag

3

Wednesday

22nd March

3rd ODI

Chennai

The tight schedule could impact the Indian team as they will face big teams in all the three formats before they start playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. If India do make it to the final of the WTC, which is unlikely then players like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could have impact on their performances.

X