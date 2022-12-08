India Cricket Schedule: BCCI announces schedule for home series against SL, AUS & NZ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India Home Series Schedule: BCCI announces schedule for home series against SL, AUS & NZ

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (December 8) announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand. All the series will take place in 2023 with close eyes on the World Test Championship (WTC) qualification and the ODI World Cup in India. Team India wil have a busy schedule before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season which will be followed by the WTC final, were India could be part of if they secure qualification.

India’s Schedule for Sri Lanka Series

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Tuesday 3rd January 1st T20I Mumbai 2 Thursday 5th January 2nd T20I Pune 3 Saturday 7th January 3rd T20I Rajkot 4 Tuesday 10th January 1st ODI Guwahati 5 Thursday 12th January 2nd ODI Kolkata 6 Sunday 15th January 3rd ODI Trivandrum

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI on 21st January will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

India’s Schedule for New Zealand Series

India’s Schedule for Australia Series (Test)

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a four-match Test series feature.

Sr. No. Date Match Venue 1 9th – 13th February 1st Test Nagpur 2 17th – 21st February 2nd Test Delhi 3 1st – 5th March 3rd Test Dharamsala 4 9th – 13th March 4th Test Ahmedabad

The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag & Chennai.

India’s Schedule for Australia Series (ODI)

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Friday 17th March 1st ODI Mumbai 2 Sunday 19th March 2nd ODI Vizag 3 Wednesday 22nd March 3rd ODI Chennai

The tight schedule could impact the Indian team as they will face big teams in all the three formats before they start playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. If India do make it to the final of the WTC, which is unlikely then players like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could have impact on their performances.

