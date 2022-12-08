India Cricket Schedule: BCCI announces schedule for home series against SL, AUS & NZ

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (December 8) announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand. All the series will take place in 2023 with close eyes on the World Test Championship (WTC) qualification and the ODI World Cup in India. Team India wil have a busy schedule before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season which will be followed by the WTC final, were India could be part of if they secure qualification.
India’s Schedule for Sri Lanka Series
|
Sr. No.
|
Day
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Tuesday
|
3rd January
|
1st T20I
|
Mumbai
|
2
|
Thursday
|
5th January
|
2nd T20I
|
Pune
|
3
|
Saturday
|
7th January
|
3rd T20I
|
Rajkot
|
4
|
Tuesday
|
10th January
|
1st ODI
|
Guwahati
|
5
|
Thursday
|
12th January
|
2nd ODI
|
Kolkata
|
6
|
Sunday
|
15th January
|
3rd ODI
|
Trivandrum
The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI on 21st January will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.
India’s Schedule for New Zealand Series
|
Sr. No.
|
Day
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Wednesday
|
18th January
|
1st ODI
|
Hyderabad
|
2
|
Saturday
|
21st January
|
2nd ODI
|
Raipur
|
3
|
Tuesday
|
24th January
|
3rd ODI
|
Indore
|
4
|
Friday
|
27th January
|
1st T20I
|
Ranchi
|
5
|
Sunday
|
29th January
|
2nd T20I
|
Lucknow
|
6
|
Wednesday
|
1st February
|
3rd T20I
|
Ahmedabad
India’s Schedule for Australia Series (Test)
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a four-match Test series feature.
|
Sr. No.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
9th – 13th February
|
1st Test
|
Nagpur
|
2
|
17th – 21st February
|
2nd Test
|
Delhi
|
3
|
1st – 5th March
|
3rd Test
|
Dharamsala
|
4
|
9th – 13th March
|
4th Test
|
Ahmedabad
The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag & Chennai.
India’s Schedule for Australia Series (ODI)
|
Sr. No.
|
Day
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
Friday
|
17th March
|
1st ODI
|
Mumbai
|
2
|
Sunday
|
19th March
|
2nd ODI
|
Vizag
|
3
|
Wednesday
|
22nd March
|
3rd ODI
|
Chennai
The tight schedule could impact the Indian team as they will face big teams in all the three formats before they start playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. If India do make it to the final of the WTC, which is unlikely then players like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could have impact on their performances.