India announce squads for multi-format series against South Africa; Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia return

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced squads for the upcoming multi-format series against South Africa women on Thursday, May 30. The star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is included in all three teams after missing the recent T20I series against Bangladesh due to an injury.

In its press release, the BCCI confirmed Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar's inclusion is subject to fitness. Delhi's top order batter Priya Punia is included in the ODI setup having last played international cricket in July 2023.

Experienced wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia misses out on all three squads and has been replaced by uncapper youngster Uma Chetry. Mumbai Indians spinner Saika Ishake is selected as a standy for the T20I squad

India’s ODI squad for three-match ODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.

India’s Test squad for one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar *, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia.

India’s squad for three-match T20I series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetri (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues *, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy.

Standby: Saika Ishaque.

South Africa women tour of India 2024 Fixtures