IND-W vs UAE-W Women's Asia Cup 2022: India beat UAE by 104 runs, continue unbeaten run

IND-W vs UAE-W Women's Asia Cup 2022: The Indian women's Cricket continued their winning run in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 when they defeated the UAE team by 104 runs at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Powered by the batters and then by a complete bowling performance, the women in blue registered their third win in the tournament.

The Indian team made four changes to their Playing XI this time too. Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Meghna Singh and Radha Yadav were rested while, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar returned. After winning the toss, stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana elected to bat first.

India experimented with their batting line-up as they sent Richa Ghosh to open alongside S Meghana. However, India lost three quick wickets inside the powerplay and UAE dominated the first six overs. Then, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues combined to stitch a huge 129-run stand for the 4th wicket. Both went on to smash the fifties with Deepti scoring 64 while Rodrigues got an unbeaten 75. The duo helped India score 178 in the first innings.

Coming into chase UAE lost the first wicket in the initial over itself when Theertha Satish ran out. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then scalped two wickets in the next over to put UAE under a lot of pressure. The UAE side could not score runs later as the Indian bowlers kept things tight. In the end, India registered a massive 104 runs win. Jemimah Rodrigues, who is in brilliant touch in recent times has won the Player of the match award.

The women in blue are now at the top of the points table with three wins in as many games. India will next face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next outing on October 7. Pakistan is currently in the second spot on the points table.

