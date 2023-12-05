IND W vs ENG W: Full schedule, H2H, live streaming; all you need to know about India Women's series vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Knight and Kate Cross.

IND W vs ENG W: India and England Women are all set to lock horns against each other in multi-format games at the former's home. The highly anticipated series will kick off on December 6 and will conclude on December 17. Here is all you need to know about the India women vs England women series.

India and England women will take on each other in a T20I series and a one-off Test match in 12 days. The series will be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai entirely. The T20Is will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, while the Test match will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

India vs England women complete schedule

The series will begin with three T20Is, to be played from December 6 to December 10. All the 20-over games will be held at the Wankhede Stadium only. The first match will be held on December 6, followed by two back-to-back games on December 9 and 10.

The Test match will be a four-day affair in Navi Mumbai and is slated to be held from December 14 to December 17.

IND W vs ENG W H2H

India and England Women have played against each other in 27 T20Is. The English side enjoys a 20-7 healthy lead over the Indians. India have never beaten England in a series of two or more T20Is. Notably, the two teams have faced each other in 14 Test matches. The Women in Blue hold a 2-1 lead over England, while there have been 11 drawn games.

IND W vs ENG W live streaming in India

Users can catch the India vs England series action on Sports18 on TV. They can also catch the live streaming on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website.

India's squad for T20Is against England:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

India's squad for Tests against England and Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar.

