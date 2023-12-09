IND-W vs ENG-W, 2nd T20I: England women secure T20I series with dominant win at Wankhede Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone vs India in 2nd T20I on December 9, 2023

England women recorded another easy win to beat India in the second T20I match by four wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, December 9. India's innings stumbled on just 80 runs while batting first and then a crucial knock by youngster Alice Capsey boosted England to a dominant win and also to a series win.

Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bowl first with spinner Charlie Dean replacing youngster Mahika Gaur in the only change. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side also made one change with the 19-year-old Titas Sadhu replacing Kanika Ajuja.

Dean proved her inclusion right by dismissing Shafali Verma on a duck on the second delivery of the match. Indian batters failed to find ground against an impressive and superior bowling attack and lost wickets in successive manner. Jemimah Rodrigues showed some lone fightback by top-scoring with 30 runs but the Women in Blue's innings collapsed on just 80 runs in 16.2 overs.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana's poor form continued as she scored only ten runs off nine balls while captain Harmanpreet added nine runs. Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Chalie Dean took two wickets each for the visiting side.

India's premier pacer Renuka Singh conceded nine runs in the opening over but made a brilliant comeback by taking two valuable wickets of both openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt in the third over. Deepti Sharma, playing in her 100th T20I game, took two back-to-back wickets to raise some hopes for India but England avoided a late drama at Wankhde. Capsey top-scored with 25 runs off 21 balls as England chased down a target in 11.2 overs.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque

England Women Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Latest Cricket News