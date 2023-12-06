IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report and live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India Women cricket team

Team India is set to take the field for the first time since the Asian Games in Women's cricket. They will be facing England and Australia in their home season with the three-match T20I series starting against the Brits from December 6 (Wednesday). All the matches of the series will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai while the only Test is scheduled DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Both teams have named their strongest possible squad for this series with the visitors being led by veteran Heather Knight. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead India even as she was the only Indian cricketer to play in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). With less than 12 months to go for the T20 World Cup, this is a good opportunity for the players to stake their claim for the places. Let us know more about the Wankhede Stadium pitch:

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium is known to be good for batting especially in the evening matches. Defending a total is close to impossible under the lights with dew also playing a huge part. However, the bowlers will have something in it at the start like it happened during the World Cup. But pitch can go flat very soon and batters will enjoy playing their shots.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai T20I records

Matches Played - 9

Matches Won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 5

Average 1st innings score - 185

Average 2nd innings score - 174

Highest total - 240/3 (20 ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total - 160/10 (20 ov) by SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 230/8 (19.4 ov) by ENG vs SA

Lowest score defended - 143/6 (20 ov) by WI-W vs NZ-W

Squads

England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Mahika Gaur, Sophia Dunkley, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani

Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I?

TV - Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema

