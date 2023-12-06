Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report and live streaming details

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report and live streaming details

After winning gold at the Asian Games in September, India Women led by Harmanpreet Kaur are finally taking the field starting with the three-match T20I series against England. The series opener is set to be played on December 6 (Wednesday) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2023 12:09 IST
IND-W vs ENG-W, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report
Image Source : GETTY India Women cricket team

Team India is set to take the field for the first time since the Asian Games in Women's cricket. They will be facing England and Australia in their home season with the three-match T20I series starting against the Brits from December 6 (Wednesday). All the matches of the series will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai while the only Test is scheduled DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Both teams have named their strongest possible squad for this series with the visitors being led by veteran Heather Knight. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead India even as she was the only Indian cricketer to play in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). With less than 12 months to go for the T20 World Cup, this is a good opportunity for the players to stake their claim for the places. Let us know more about the Wankhede Stadium pitch:

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium is known to be good for batting especially in the evening matches. Defending a total is close to impossible under the lights with dew also playing a huge part. However, the bowlers will have something in it at the start like it happened during the World Cup. But pitch can go flat very soon and batters will enjoy playing their shots.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai T20I records

Matches Played - 9

Matches Won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 5

Average 1st innings score - 185

Average 2nd innings score - 174

Highest total - 240/3 (20 ov) by IND vs WI

Related Stories
Shreyanka, Saika Ishaque to debut? Predicting India's likely XI for 1st T20I against England women

Shreyanka, Saika Ishaque to debut? Predicting India's likely XI for 1st T20I against England women

After Hardik Pandya, India face ankle issue with another star World Cup member | Report

After Hardik Pandya, India face ankle issue with another star World Cup member | Report

WATCH | Babar Azam tries fielding with gloves at non-striker's end, video goes viral

WATCH | Babar Azam tries fielding with gloves at non-striker's end, video goes viral

Lowest total - 160/10 (20 ov) by SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 230/8 (19.4 ov) by ENG vs SA

Lowest score defended - 143/6 (20 ov) by WI-W vs NZ-W

Squads

England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Mahika Gaur, Sophia Dunkley, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani

Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I?

TV - Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News