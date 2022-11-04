Friday, November 04, 2022
     
IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Zimbabwe match?

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: How will be the weather during match hours? Will rain disrupt the game? How will the points get distributed if match gets abandoned? Here are all details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2022 22:27 IST
Melbourne Cricket Stadium
Image Source : GETTY Melbourne Cricket Stadium

Team India will face Zimbabwe in their fifth T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast-

  • Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is negligible possibility of rain to interrupt the match. 

Also Read: What is Mankading? Know history, rules and other details

  • How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be ideally humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 40% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 14 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 11 degrees celsius towards the end.

  • What if it rains?

If it rains, the overs in the game will be reduced. However, a minimum of five overs has to be played.

  • Is there any reserved day for the match between India and Zimbabwe?

No, there is no reserved day for the match on Sunday. The match will get abandoned if even five overs per side can't be played. Only semifinal matches and the final match have days reserved.

  • How will the points get distributed if match gets abandoned?

Both India and Zimbabwe will get one point each in case if the match gets abandoned.

  • What are the full squads?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Team Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams

