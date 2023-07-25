IND vs WI: Can Virat Kohli break his own world record in the ODI series?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli boasts of an excellent record in ODIs against the West Indies

Former India captain Virat Kohli is back to his best with the bat scoring runs and tons for fun this year in international cricket. He ended the recently concluded Test series with a century and a fifty to his name in two outings. He amassed 197 runs in two innings at an average of 98.5 and was the third highest run-scorer of the series. Team India will next be in action in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies from July 27.

It goes without saying that a few milestones are up for grabs for Virat Kohli in the 50-over format as well. Like in Tests, Kohli boasts of an excellent record against the Men in Maroon in ODIs. Kohli has featured in 42 ODIs so far in his career against the West Indies amassing a staggering 2261 runs at an impeccable average of 66.50 with a massive nine centuries and 11 fifties to his name.

He has hit 239 fours and five sixes as well and a strike-rate of 96.95 with the high score of unbeaten 157. Virat Kohli has scored 10 centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs which is the most against a single team in history. Accordingly, if the 34-year-old manages to score two more tons in the upcoming three One-Day matches against the Caribbean side, he will break his own world record. In this case, Kohli will have 11 centuries against West Indies which will be a huge record.

Overall, Virat Kohli has scored 46 centuries in his ODI career so far and has plundered a total of 19 tons against Sri Lanka and West Indies combined. His favourite opposition next up is Australia against whom the superstar cricketer has amassed 8 centuries. It will be interesting to see if Kohli will be able to either match or break his own record against West Indies.

Virat Kohli - Most centuries against a team in ODIs Team Number of Centuries Sri Lanka 10 West Indies 9 Australia 8 New Zealand 5 South Africa 4 Bangladesh 4 England 3 Pakistan 2 Zimbabwe 1

