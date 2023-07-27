Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Hardik Pandya gives India flying start with Kyle Mayers' early wicket

India vs West Indies: 1st ODI - Team India led by Rohit Sharma will face Shai Hope-led West Indies in the first of three-match ODI series at Kingston Oval in Barbados.

Written By : Aditya Kukalyekar, Sumeet Kavthale
New Delhi
Updated on: July 27, 2023 19:18 IST
IND vs WI
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs WI

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India opt to bowl first, Sanju Samson not in playing XI

IND vs WI 1st ODI: Team India will start their ODI World Cup preparations with the ODI series against the West Indies. The first ODI of the three-match series is set to be played at Kingston Oval in Barbados. India is playing at the venue for the first time since 2002 and have won 1 and lost two ODIs played here. On the other hand, this is the 50th ODI match at the Kingston Oval. Meanwhile, West Indies will be out to prove a point after not being able to qualify for the World Cup in India later this year. Follow for the Latest Updates.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India start World Cup preparation, West Indies out to prove point

  • Jul 27, 2023 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Hardik Pandya gives India flying start with Kyle Mayers' early wicket

    West Indies opener Kyle Mayers scored just 2 off 9 as Hardik produces a brilliant start for India. Rohit Sharma picked an easy catch at mid-on to add early pressure on the hosts.

     

  • Jul 27, 2023 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs of both teams!!!

    West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

  • Jul 27, 2023 6:40 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Here's India's playing XI

  • Jul 27, 2023 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India to bowl first

    Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first

  • Jul 27, 2023 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Mukesh Kumar is set for ODI debut!!

  • Jul 27, 2023 6:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Rohit Sharma opens up on importance of WI ODI series

  • Jul 27, 2023 6:07 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Team India says hello from Barbados!!!

  • Jul 27, 2023 6:04 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!!

    Hello and Welcome to Live Blog of India vs West Indies 1st ODI. A lot is in store for the fans today with Ashes also in progress. In Barbados though we might see either a player making his ODI debut or a player making his comeback after almost 10 years for India. With weather set to be clear, expect full 100 overs of action in Barbados tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM

