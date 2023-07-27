IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Hardik Pandya gives India flying start with Kyle Mayers' early wicket

West Indies opener Kyle Mayers scored just 2 off 9 as Hardik produces a brilliant start for India. Rohit Sharma picked an easy catch at mid-on to add early pressure on the hosts.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first
Hello and Welcome to Live Blog of India vs West Indies 1st ODI. A lot is in store for the fans today with Ashes also in progress. In Barbados though we might see either a player making his ODI debut or a player making his comeback after almost 10 years for India. With weather set to be clear, expect full 100 overs of action in Barbados tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM
