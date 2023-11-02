Domination across years! Virat Kohli in line to down Sachin Tendulkar's 16-year-old World record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest players to take the field of cricket. The former Indian captain has stamped his authority in the cricket arena and has gone past massive milestones for fun. He has been the nightmare of the teams on numerous occasions. He has taken over the baton from another Legend Sachin Tendulkar, who served the nation for 24 years.

Kohli has surpassed Tendulkar in some big milestones and is gunning for a few more in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. The ex-India captain is set to level with Tendulkar in the list of most ODI centuries in the 50-over format as he stands just one short of the elusive 49-ton mark. However, he is in line to down a world record jointly held by him and Tendulkar in ODI Cricket. Kohli and Sachin have scored over 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions. Both the players have crossed the 1000-run mark in 7 calendar years and Kohli is just 34 runs short of amassing 1000 runs for the 8th time.

When Kohli and Tendulkar scored 1000+ runs in each calendar year

Name Year Virat Kohli 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 Sachin Tendulkar 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2007

The 34-year-old has 966 runs in 22 ODIs in 2023. He has made four centuries and five fifties and averages 64.40 in the ongoing year. Kohli has hit back to form after a century-drought period of two successive calendar years 2020 and 2021. The star batter has three more games in the league phase to go past the epic milestone before the semifinals unfold where India already have a foot inside.

Players to score 1000-plus runs in most calendar years

After the Legendary duo, other iconic stars - Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara have scored 1000-plus runs in six calendar years. The list also features current India captain Rohit Sharma, who has five such years.

India are currently playing in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue have six wins in a row and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament with 12 points. They face Sri Lanka in their 7th match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A win against Sri Lanka will guarantee them a place in the semis.

Latest Cricket News