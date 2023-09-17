IND vs SL Colombo Weather updates live: Will India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final get washed out at R Premadasa?

Sunday, September 17, 2023
     
IND vs SL Colombo Weather updates LIVE: India and Sri Lanka have an eye on the Asia Cup 2023 trophy and the other on the weather at R Premadasa, Colombo. The rain has intervened in numerous games in the Asia Cup and there are chances of it coming down in the final. Follow for live weather updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2023 7:45 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final
Image Source : INDIA TV India face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

IND vs SL Colombo Weather updates live: India's quest to Asian glory stands one step short in the Asia Cup 2023. India meet Sri Lanka in the final of the 14th edition of the ODI Asia Cup at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. But the weather has not been kind in Sri Lanka in this monsoon season. There have been some games interrupted due to the weather and there is a prediction of showers in the Asia Cup final too. India's matches against Pakistan and Nepal were interrupted with rain and Sri Lanka's game against Pakistan was also curtailed due to the inclement weather. 

But both the teams have made it to the final of the tournament as they finished on the top two in the Super Four. But as weather is likely to interrupt the final too, there is a reserve day kept for this contest. Follow for all the latest updates on the Colombo weather.

 

  • Sep 17, 2023 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Colombo Weather forecast

    As per the current weather forecast on AccuWeather, there are 45% chances of rain coming down in the morning. But that shoots up to 90% in the afternoon and stays the same till the evening. Not the kind of thing we wanted to learn and start with.

  • Sep 17, 2023 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    It's the final time

    India vs Sri Lanka vs Weather. It's the final time in the 14th edition of the Asia Cup that we hope that rain stays away. Hello and welcome everyone to one of the most sought-out things in this entire Asia Cup - The weather updates. India and Sri Lanka meet each other in a much-awaited final for the Asian in Colombo. But weather has met many teams in the tournament so far and it probabaly has a meeting mood to meet in the final too. Stay at this space as I, Varun Malik, brings you all the weather updates of Colombo.

