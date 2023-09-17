Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

IND vs SL Colombo Weather updates live: Will India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final get washed out at R Premadasa?

India's quest to Asian glory stands one step short in the Asia Cup 2023. India meet Sri Lanka in the final of the 14th edition of the ODI Asia Cup at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. But the weather has not been kind in Sri Lanka in this monsoon season. There have been some games interrupted due to the weather and there is a prediction of showers in the Asia Cup final too. India's matches against Pakistan and Nepal were interrupted with rain and Sri Lanka's game against Pakistan was also curtailed due to the inclement weather.

But both the teams have made it to the final of the tournament as they finished on the top two in the Super Four. But as weather is likely to interrupt the final too, there is a reserve day kept for this contest. Follow for all the latest updates on the Colombo weather.

