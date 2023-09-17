India vs Sri Lanka: Mohammed Siraj helps India outclass Sri Lanka to claim record-eighth Asia Cup title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team

India hammered Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to claim their record-eighth title in the history of the tournament as Mohammed Siraj dazzled with the ball for the Men in Blue. Siraj turned out to be the difference in the game as the Hyderabad-born ripped the Sri Lankan batting order to shreds. Siraj was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning spell of 6 for 13.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss in the crucial final, the island nation was immediately put on the back foot as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed opener Kusal Perera for a duck. Siraj then took centre-stage and dismantled the entire Lankan batting order. He claimed the wickets of Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis. His phenomenal spell saw him finish with the fourth-best bowling spell (6/21) for India in ODI history.

Chasing 51 to win the tournament, India's opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill helped India scale the total without losing a single wicket.



