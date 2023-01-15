IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Team India ready for whitewash as Surya, Ishan likely to feature in Trivandrum

Sunday, January 15, 2023
     
IND vs SL 3rd ODI: The Indian team could see the inclusion of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav for the third ODI on Sunday (January 15) as they try to whitewash the visitors

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2023 10:34 IST
The Indian cricket team will look to seal a comprehensive series win as they look to whitewash Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. With the series already in pocket, the Indian team will look to make some wholesale changes in the team as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are likely to get opportunity in the playing XI after sitting out in the opening two matches.

Ishan and SKY set for opportunity?

The Indian team management faced a huge criticism after both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were overlooked for a place in the Playing XI in the opening two matches. Ishan on December 10, playing in his last ODI against Bangladesh scored 210 and but was kept out of the team in the Sri Lanka series in favour of Shubman Gill. Former players and fans criticised the decision, but it still proved to be a good decision as he proved his wort6h with a 70-run knock in the first ODI in Guwahati.

On the other side, Suryakumar has been in splendid form and scored a T20I hundred against the same opposition in the third T20I. However, Suryakumar was overlooked in favour of Shreyas Iyer who has exceled in the recent times for the national time. Surya’s exclusion was also a big factor in the criticism of the management.

ALSO READ I IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Indian cricketers offer prayers at temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Ishan and SKY in Test squad

However, with the series sealed, the Indian team will look to make the wholesale change that could see both the Ishan and Sky get their opportunities. Interestingly, both were rewarded with a place in the Test team that will feature against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series, which starts on February 9 in Nagpur. With the ODI World Cup also on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the management deals with the situation.

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram with the match starting at 1:30 PM and toss taking place at 1:00 PM.

 

