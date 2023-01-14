IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Indian cricketers offer prayers at temple in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of final match

Follow us on Image Source : T RAGHAVAN/INDIA TV Indian cricketers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

India are set to play the third and final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Team India has won the first two matches and will aim for a clean sweep. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan team will want end their campaign on a positive note. Ahead of the third ODI, a few Indian cricket team members, who are in the state capital visited the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and offered prayers.

According to Sources a few cricketers and other BCCI officials reached the temple at 10 AM IST. Indian players Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey visited the temple.

A photo of the cricketers along with BCCI officials and the temple authorities was shared on social media.

Earlier, Team India received a grand welcome at Trivandrum ahead of the game.

Full Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

